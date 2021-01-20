Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban bags assist in Trabzonspor big victory against Konyaspor

Caleb Ekuban, Ghanaian player

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban provided an assist as Trabzonspor made light work of Konyaspor in the Turkish Supaliga on Tuesday afternoon.

Trabzonspor fetched the opener through Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme in the 22nd minute.



In the 56th minute, Nwakaeme turned provider as he laid on a fine pass to Flavio da Silva to score the goal of the game.



Caleb Ekuban was not left out of the fun as the Ghana hitman picked Jorge Djaniny with a superb ball to grab Trabzonspor’s third of the game on the 69th-minute mark.

Levan Shengelia managed to pull a goal back for Konyaspor with two minutes to end the action.



Ekuban was replaced with Yusif Sari in the 81st minute.



He has played 13 times in the league with 5 goals and 1 assist to his credit.