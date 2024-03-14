Sports

Ghana striker Iddrisu Mariam joins FC Sogdiana

Iddrisu Mariam Player Ghana striker, Iddrisu Mariam

Thu, 14 Mar 2024 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Iddrisu Mariam has completed a transfer to Uzbekistan Woman's Premier League side FC Sogdiana.

The Black Princesses forward has been a transfer target of several European clubs in the last few months and they have finally secured the deal.

The move has been confirmed by Ghana Women’s Division One League side Savelugu Yoo Ladies FC.

“Official, Confirmed. Uzbekistan Woman's Premier League Side Fc Sogdiana have signed Ghana Black Princesses Striker lddrisu Mariam from Northern Region Women's Division One League Side Savelugu Yoo Ladies fc, Tamale,” the Ghanaian club announced on Wednesday.

