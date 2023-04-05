0
Ghana striker Inaki Williams suffers Cope del Rey exit with Athletic Bilbao

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Inaki Williams was on the scoresheet on Tuesday night when his Athletic Bilbao side faced off with Osasuna.

The two clubs locked horns today in the second leg meeting of this season’s Copa del Rey semi-final.

Having lost the first leg by a goal to nil, Athletic Bilbao needed to overturn the deficit to advance to the finals.

As a result, the team set up strong today with Inaki Williams starting in the attack of his team.

In the 33rd minute of the first half, the Black Stars striker was presented with a fine opportunity and made no mistake.

He scored with a fine effort to level the score on aggregate.

With no more goals at full time, the game travelled into extra time. Despite the efforts of Inaki Williams and his teammates, Osasuna scored late in the extra time to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory to advance to the finals of this season’s Copa del Rey.

