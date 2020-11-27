Ghana suffer Fifa world rankings blow after Sudan defeat

Ghana has moved out of the top 50 to 52nd on the world.

Ghana’s stunning loss to Sudan has had a negative effect on the nation’s standing on the Fifa world rankings as the Black Stars have fallen down the pecking order by four places.

Five days after registering a 2-0 home win over the Falcons in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, CK Akonnor’s side received a shock in the reverse fixture in Omdurman as Mohamed Abdelrahman’s injury-time effort ensured a 1-0 triumph for the home side.



At the time, Ghana was ranked 48th on the world order while Sudan occupied the 128th spot.



In the latest ranking, however, Ghana has moved out of the Top 50 to 52nd on the world. The Black Stars’ loss was Sudan’s gain as the latter moved up by one spot to the 127th position.



Ghana’s new position see them between Costa Rica (51) and Greece (53). At the continental level, the Black Stars have dropped down by two places from sixth to eighth, just ahead of Mali (57) and Burkina Faso (58) in Africa’s Top 10.



Senegal (20), Tunisia (26) and Algeria (31), still lead the table on the continent, followed by Nigeria (35), Morocco (35), Egypt (49) and Cameroon (50).



Back on the world table, there was no change among the top six as Belgium still lead the pack as the number one nation in the world, followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain.

Argentina moved one place up to seventh, displacing Uruguay one spot down to eighth. Mexico (ninth) and Italy (tenth) each moved two places up to join the Top 10.



In November 2019, Ghana, then under the leadership of Kwasi Appiah, was placed 47th on the rankings.



Ghana do not return to action until March 2021 when the next international break comes around, their next set of games fixed against South Africa (away) and Sao Tome and Principe (home) in the Afcon 2022 qualifiers.



Ghana’s highest-ever placing since the ranking’s introduction in August 1993 remains 14th in February 2008, while their worst placement was an 89 position, reached in June 2004.?



The next rankings will be released on December 10.