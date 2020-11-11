Ghana superstar Winful Cobbinah set to leave Albania, FK Tirana agree terms

Ghana midfielder supremo Winful Cobbinah

Ghana midfielder supremo Winful Cobbinah is set to leave Albania after giants FK Tirana agreed a deal for the playmaker to join a foreign club on a bumper contract, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 29-year-old will leave the Albanian club this week to undergo a medical with a team abroad before sealing the deal that would massively improve his financial fortunes, Ghana's leading football news outfit can authoritatively reveal.



The former Hearts of Oak playmaker is expected to acquire the necessary documents by Wednesday that would enable him to travel out of the country to play abroad.



This comes just minutes after a court in Tirana court sentenced the midfielder to four months in prison but was reduced to 100 hours of community service because of his good behaviour.



The deal for Cobbinah had been in the offing for two months now after playing a major role in ensuring the title success of FK Tirana which prompted the club abroad to pounce for his signature.

The move to the foreign club will not be affected by Tuesday's court ruling as his club FK Tirana had already been in negotiations with the foreign club over the Ghana international.



The former Hearts of Oak star played an influential role for the side as they clinched the Katergoria Superiore last season, ending an 11-year top-flight drought with their last success dating back in the 2008/2009 season.



Since joining from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak two years ago, Cobbinah has been a mainstay of the side, scoring 10 goals in a combined 58 matches so far and making several assists.



The poster boy has been rewarded by the country's President after granting his citizenship just within two years.