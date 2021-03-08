Ghana target Brian Brobbey earns Netherlands call-up for U19 Euro Championship

Ghana international Brian Brobbey

Ghana target and Ajax Amsterdam youngster Brian Brobbey have been called up to the Netherlands U-21 team ahead of the European Championship.

The Dutch-born player has been on the cards of the Ghana Football Association despite playing for the Netherlands at the U-15, U-16, and U-17 levels.



The 19-year-old is eligible to play for Ghana since he has Ghanaian parents.



Brobbey has been outstanding for the Netherlands giants this season in the Eredivisie and UEFA Europa League.



The highly-rated forward is included in a 36-man provisional squad to begin camping for the tournament in Hungary and Slovenia.

The group stage games are scheduled to take place from 24 to 31 March 2021 whilst the knockout stage comes off from 31 May to 6 June 2021.



The 23rd edition of the U19 Euro tournament was originally scheduled to take place from 9 to 26 June 2021



However, the tournament was rescheduled following the postponement of UEFA Euro 2020 to June/July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Brobbey has scored 3 goals in 10 appearances for Ajax this season in all competitions.