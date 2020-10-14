Ghana target Eddie Nketiah becomes England U-21 all time leading scorer

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah scored in England's U-21 victory over Turkey in the European qualifiers to set a new record as the leading scorer at that level.
Nketiah scored the winner as the young Three Lions continued their impressive run in the Euro U-21 qualifiers.
He has now surpassed former England forwards Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers with his goal against the Turks.
England have now qualified for the tournament to be staged in Hungary and Slovenia next year.
The English born with Ghanaian heritage missed an 84th-minute penalty but brilliantly clipped in a record 14th goal at this level four minutes later.
England went ahead through Huseyin Turkmen's own goal after deflecting Ryan Sessegnon's cross into his own net.
England goalie Aaron Ramsdale kept out Halil Dervisoglu's penalty, however, the Turkey striker netted a consolation late on.
Nketiah then snatched the winner with two minutes left.
