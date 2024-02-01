Ghana to battle Cameroon for Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet

Belgian trainer, Tom Saintfiet.

The Ghana Football Association face fierce competition in appointing Belgian trainer, Tom Saintfiet.

Ghana is on the hunt for a manager to replace Chris Hughton and Saintfiet has come as a highly recommended manager to take up the role.



However, the former Gambia manager has had his name pencilled in by Cameroon, Algeria, and Tunisia.



Ghana would have to outmuscle the aforementioned powerhouse to land Saintfiet if they settle on appointing the 50-year-old.



Saintfiet has rich experience of African football having managed six countries since taking his first Africa coaching role in 2008.



He has managed Malawi, Namibia, Ethiopia, Togo, Zimbabwe and The Gambia. Aside from national teams, he has managed South African side Free State Stars and Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Above all his, success with the Gambia has put him on a higher pedestal, aiding him to draw interest from top countries on the continent.



Tom Saintfiet in his six-year spell laid the foundation for Gambia football. He qualified the Scorpions for their first AFCON in 2021 and earned them their best finish by exiting at the quarter-final stage.



He stepped down from his role in 2023 after failing to progress from the group stage at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



EE/EK