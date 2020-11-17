Ghana to clinch early 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification against Sudan

A win today will send Ghana to the 2021 AFCON

Ghana will seal qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with victory against Sudan in Omdurman on Tuesday.

The Black Stars are in cruise control in group C after recording a 100% success so far in the qualifying campaign.



Swansea City star Andre Ayew grabbed a sensational brace as the four-time African champions recorded a 2-0 win over the Sudanese in Cape Coast last week.



The Black Stars will battle the same side in the corresponding fixture in Omdurman, seeking a win to seal qualification to the tournament in Cameroon in 2022.



Players, technical team, and management of the Black Stars arrived in Sudan on Sunday ahead of the game tomorrow.



The Black Stars will engage in a warm-up exercise as the shakes off the exertion of their long trip to Sudan.

Ghana will be without captain Andre Ayew, who suffered an injury whiles training with the team in Accra last Saturday.



Goalkeeper Richard Ofori is suspended and has been replaced with Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.



Meanwhile Mubarak Wakaso, Majeed Ashimeru and Jeffrey Schlupp have rejoined the team for the match after missing the first leg in Cape Coast.



Ghana sit top of group C with 9 points after three wins in three games, and victory on Tuesday will seal qualification to Cameroon 2022.