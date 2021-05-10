Ghana to face Nigeria in women’s AFCON qualifiers

Ghana face a difficult task in their quest to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as the Black Queens have been drawn against serial winners Nigeria.
The Black Queens will face the Super Falcons, who are the defending champions and the most successful team with 9 titles in 11 editions, in the first round.
The CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt hosted the draw for the qualification series on Monday with a record of 45 member associations taking part in the qualifiers’ series.
Morocco, the host country of the final tournament, automatically qualify. So, 44 teams will take part in the qualifiers.
It will be the first edition organized under the format of 12 teams.
CAF Senior Manager of Women Football & Futsal Heba Sarwat conducted the draw assisted by Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy.
Following are the draw results:
First round
M1 – Uganda v Ethiopia
M2 – Kenya v South Sudan
M3 – Eritrea v Burundi
M4 – Djibouti v Rwanda
M5 – Malawi v Zambia
M6 – Tanzania v Namibia
M7 – Zimbabwe v Eswatini
M8 – Angola v Botswana
M9 – Mozambique v South Africa
M10 – Algeria v Sudan
M11 – Egypt v Tunisia
M12 – Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo
M13 – Sao Tome and Principe v Togo
M14 – Congo v Gabon
M15 – Central African Republic v Cameroon
M16 – Sierra Leone v Gambia
M17 – Liberia v Senegal
M18 – Mali v Guinea
M19 – Guinea Bissau v Mauritania
M20 – Burkina Faso v Benin
M21 – Nigeria v Ghana
M22 – Niger v Cote d’Ivoire
Second Round
Winner M1 v Winner M2
Winner M3 v Winner M4
Winner M5 v Winner M6
Winner M7 v Winner M8
Winner M9 v Winner M10
Winner M11 v Winner M12
Winner M13 v Winner M14
Winner M15 v Winner M16
Winner M17 v Winner M18
Winner M19 v Winner M20
Winner M21 v Winner M22
Aggregate winners qualify to join hosts Morocco in the final tournament.
