0
Menu
Sports

Ghana to host Angola at Cape Coast Stadium for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Cape Coast Stadium11 610x400 Cape Coast Stadium

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The first leg of the double-header between Ghana and Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars are hoping to qualify for the next AFCON in Ivory Coast to make up for the shambolic display at the last edition hosted in Cameroon.

Pitted in Group E, Ghana is top of the group standings of the qualifiers with four points.

In the next round of the qualifiers, the Black Stars will first play at home before traveling for the reverse fixture.

Following approval from CAF, it has been settled for the game against Angola at home to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The crucial Round 3 encounter of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers between Ghana and Angola will be played on March 20.

The Black Stars will be eager to win to stay on top of the Group E standings of the qualifiers.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: