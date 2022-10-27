Ghana to host four-day training camp in UAE ahead of World Cup in Qatar

Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has planned a 4-day pre-World Cup preparation in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(UAE) before the World Cup commences in Qatar.

For the first time in the tournament's history, the FIFA World Cup will be played in the middle of a season, hence countries have limited days to prepare.



According to FIFA, Leagues that have their players resenting at the World Cup will have to go on break on November 14, 2022, until the end of the competition.



Meanwhile, Ghana will begin their training camp four days earlier in Abu Dhabi.



All players and technical team members are expected to report on November 14, which is the deadline set for National teams to announce their final squad for the tournament.



The Black Stars as part of their preparations will play Switzerland in an international friendly on November 17, before they depart to Qatar the following day.



Ghana will be based in Doha for their group-stage games. They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

