Ghana to know opponent for Minifootball Nations Cup June 9

Source: GNA

Ghana’s Minifootball national team, Black Blazers, will know their opponents for the second edition of the African Minifootball Nations Cup when a draw is held in Ibadan, Nigeria on June 9, 2021.

With 16 teams expected to compete in the six aside football competition billed to kick start in July, Ghana is in Pot Two together with South Africa, Libya and Somalia.



The top four seeds of the tournament include winners of the last edition Ivory Coast, together with Libya, Tunisia, and hosts Nigeria.



Other teams included in the draw include Egypt (Pot 3), Djibouti (Pot 3), Algeria (Pot 3), Zambia (Pot 3), Morocco (Pot 4), Rwanda (Pot 4), Benin (Pot 4), and Burkina Faso (Pot 4).

The tournament scheduled to be held in Nigeria would be a qualifier to the minifootball World Cup scheduled to be held in Ukraine with five spots for African countries.



Ghana placed sixth at the maiden edition of the Africa Minifootball Cup held in Libya back in 2018.