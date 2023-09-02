Ghana to play Liberia in a friendly match

Black Stars

Ghana will play Liberia in an International friendly at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The game will be played five days after Ghana's crucial 2023 AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 07, 2023.



The friendly match against Liberia forms part of the Black Stars preparations towards the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023.



While Ghana aims to make a record 24th Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D’Ivoire, Liberia are all but out of contention for the continental showpiece but would use the game to prepare for future competitions.

The match which comes off on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 is scheduled for 4 pm kick-off at the Accra Sports Stadium.



