Ghana to play Qatar in friendly on October 12

The Black Stars

After Equatorial Guinea’s decision to opt out of the friendly against Ghana due to travel restrictions caused by Covid 19, Ghana has agreed to play Qatar on October 12 in Turkey.

The city of Antalya will host the Black Stars and the 2022 World Cup hosts as part of preparations for international competitive games in November.



But for Equatorial Guinea’s decision to not play, Ghana would have played Mali on October 9 and played the Africans three days later but the fresh changes mean the stars will take on Qatar on the same day.

The Qataris will play India on October 8. Ghana will play Sudan twice in November and these games in Turkey will help Akunnor assess his team properly before the crunch games come.



The Black Stars after beating South Africa and Sudan top Group B with 6 points.