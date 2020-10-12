Ghana v Qatar report: Black Stars power to a 5-1 victory

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana bounced back from their disappointing defeat to Mali to thump Asian champions Qatar 5-1 in a friendly encounter in Turkey.

Captain Andre Dede Ayew bagged a brace to add to Tarique Fosu, Samuel Owusu, and Caleb Ekuban’s goals.



Ali Almoez grabbed the consolation for the Asian giants.



The Asians came close to breaking the deadlock after a swift interplay which ended with forward Ali Almoez hitting the post after just three minutes.



The Black Stars were robust in the middle, with Partey winning the ball which he rolled to Jordan Ayew, with the Crystal Palace attacker outpacing his marker before laying to Tarique Fosu who connected to give Ghana the opener.



Jordan Ayew came close again after some good interchange of passes with Gideon Mensah before curling wide.



The Black Stars kept pressing with Samuel Owusu forcing a save from the Qatari goalie before Fosu laid the ball for Ayew who once again fired wide.

With a minute left in the first half, Qatar defender Boualem Khouki sent in a long ball which found Ali Almoez, who expertly lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Razak Abalora before firing into an empty net.



Ghana returned from the break very determined and came close to getting the lead after Thomas Partey’s effort was saved by the Qatari goalie.



Few minutes after the hour mark, captain Andre Ayew restored Ghana’s lead with a brilliant effort.



Two minutes later Samuel Owusu added the third after controlling a beautiful pass from Thomas Partey before slotting home.



Ayew added his second of the game after an exchange of passes with his brother.



Second-half substitute Caleb Ekuban completed the mauling with a fine finish as the West Africans secured a big win in their final friendly ahead of next month's AFCON qualifiers.