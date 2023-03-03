Ghana vs Angola: Six strikers who could be named in Chris Hughton's squad

Ernest Nuamah, Patrick Twumasi, Bernard Tekpetey and Inaki Williams

The striking department of the Black Stars has been a big worry for the team in recent times as the team has struggled to score goals in matches.

The Black Stars in their last five matches have scored 7 goals and conceded 8 goals so far.



Ghana’s goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup came mostly from creative midfielders like Andre Ayew, Osman Bukari and Mohammed Kudus.



Under the tutelage of Chris Hughton, Ghanaians would be hoping that the new Black Stars coach would produce a deadly goal poacher who will bask in the goals.



Ghana would face Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in the first leg at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23 before taking them on in the second leg days later.



Here are 6 strikers who could make Chris Hughton's squad for Ghana’s clash against Angola.

Ernest Nuamah:



From the staples of Right to Dream and FC Nordsjaelland comes another Ghanaian star waiting to explode. At the age of just 19, Ernest Nuamah is doing great work in the Danish league. Ernest Nuamah has scored 8 goals with 4 assists in 20 matches for his side. The youngster's 3 goals in 2 matches for FC Nordsjaelland in February is enough to win the heart of Chris Hughton to hand him a call-up. Ernest Nuamah was named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the world cup before it was reduced to 26. He has not made any appearance for Ghana at any level.



Patrick Twumasi



Not many remember Deportivo Alaves forward because of a short stint in the national team playing just 3 matches after his 2017 debut. Twumasi who has been away from the public buzz has been doing the talk on the pitch. This season though, the forward scored 8 goals with 2 assists in 21 matches for his Israeli club. Twumasi’s 5 consecutive goals in February is enough justification for his inclusion in Chris Hughton’s squad for the AFCON double header against Angola.



Bernard Tekpetey

The 25-year-old Ghanaian is arguably the most in-form striker abroad. Last season he netted 10 goals with 12 assists to be awarded the Best Foreign Player in Bulgaria. This season though, the forward has already equalled his 10 goals from last season and is on the verge of scoring more. However, despite his sharp form, Tekpetey has been overlooked by the national team. Since his two appearances at the 2017 AFCON, the striker has never been given a call-up. However, coach Chris Hughton might find him worthy in his squad for the Angola clash.



Jordan Ayew



Jordan is the most experienced striker in the Ghana national team but is experiencing a goal drought. His last goal was on the final day of 2022 when he scored in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth. Despite his deep form, Chris Hughton can count on the 31-year-old to create chances for his teammates as he did at the 2022 World Cup. Jordan Ayew has scored 19 goals in 87 appearances for the Black Stars since making his debut in 2010. Hughton might prefer to use Jordan as a substitute due to his age.



Inaki Williams



Despite being Ghana’s lead striker at the World Cup, Inaki Williams was unable to score a goal at the tournament. However, that has not stopped him from bagging the goals for Athletic Club. This season the striker has scored 5 goals with 4 assists in 26 matches. Although he is yet to score a goal in 6 matches, Ghanaians are assured that Inaki will start netting goals when he finally finds his footing, maybe his first match on Ghanaian soil will break the spell.

Antoine Semenyo







Call him the super-sub because he knows how to score whenever he comes on as a substitute. He scored his first goal for the Black Stars as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Switzerland. The Black Stars striker is currently having a difficult time since joining Premier League side, Bournemouth. He scored 3 consecutive goals at the start of the season for his former side, Bristol City. It would be a big surprise if Hughton leaves him out of his squad.



JNA/WA