Ghana vs Namibia friendly match will not be streamed on TV - GFA

Black Stars players

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has blocked the streaming and broadcasting of Ghana’s friendly match against Namibia as it will not be on television and social media.

Ahead of the 2023 AFCON, the Black Stars are scheduled to come up against Namibia in their final preparatory match on Monday, January 8, 2024.



The match, hosted at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, serves as a crucial preparation for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.



Although some local media houses have expressed interest in showing the match on TV, checks by GhanaWeb Sports suggest that the GFA has denied them access to broadcast the match.



On January 1st, 2024 during the Black Stars squad announcement for the 2023 AFCON, coach Chris Hughton through the GFA communications director informed the public that the match won't be on TV although the game is open to the spectators at the stadium.



“Like the coach mentioned earlier, the friendly against Namibia will be opened to the public so at least we shall have the opportunity to wish the team well before the players depart for Ivory Coast.

“He also wants me to mention that streaming is not allowed for the friendly match,” Henry Asante Twum said.



Despite blocking the streaming of the match, the GFA has announced free entry for fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.





There is a high probability that the Ghana vs Nambia match will not be on TV.



Coach Chris Hughton at the announcement of Ghana's squad for AFCON said he doesn't want the friendly to be streamed. @mygtvsports & @maxtvgh will you show the match tonight? @GhanaBlackstars pic.twitter.com/N3ESskDObq — Joseph Adamafio (@josephadamafio) January 8, 2024

JNA/MA