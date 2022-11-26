0
Menu
Sports

Ghana vs Protugal: GFA to petition  FIFA over 'poor' officiating - Report

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 24 At 16.19.05 1 1024x683.jpeg Ghana lost the fixture 3 - 2 to Portugal

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana football Association is set to file a petition to FIFA against referee Ismail Elfath over poor officiating in Ghana’s opening game against Portugal in the ongoing world cup in Qatar.

The American referee awarded what many describe as a contentious penalty to Portugal which was expertly converted by captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rafael Leao’s curled effort to register the Selecaos third goal also left tongues wagging as pundits and fans alike think it should have been ruled offside.

The GFA feels hardly undone by those decisions and have since decided to file a petition according to multiple sources.

The Black Stars will take on South Korea on Monday in their second group game at 13 hours GMT.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: