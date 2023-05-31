Ghana vs. USA friendly scheduled for October 17 - GFA confirms

Black Stars in a group photo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Black Stars will face off with the national team of the USA in October.

In an official Communique from the Ghana FA, it said the friendly will be played on October 17.



It will be four days after the USA national team also locks horns with former world champions Germany.



“USA face Germany on October 14 at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Hartford; US Men National Team Will Make First Visit to GEODIS Park in Nashville on October 17 against Ghana



“The U.S. Men’s National Team will host four-time World champions Germany and Ghana in two high-profile friendly matches in October 2023 in preparation for its quarterfinal matches in the Concacaf Nations League the following month.

“The U.S.A first face Germany on Saturday, October 14 in Hartford, Conn. Kickoff from Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast live on TNT and Telemundo and streamed on Max and Peacock. The Yanks will later player the Black Stars of Ghana three days later, in its first visit to GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. TNT and Universo will televise the match with Max and Peacock streaming at 8 p.m. ET, followed by kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET,” parts of a communique on the website of the Ghana FA said on Tuesday.



For now, the attention of the Black Stars is on the Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Madagascar.



That game will be played on June 18.