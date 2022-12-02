Ghana vs Uruguay: Otto Addo draws inspiration from Senegal, Morocco qualification

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has claimed the qualification of Senegal and Morocco to the next stage of the FIFA World Cup is a motivating factor for his players as Ghana comes face to face with Uruguay on Friday.

Senegal and Morocco finished second and first respectively in their groups and a win for Ghana will mean Africa will have 3 representatives in the last 16 stages of the tournament.



According to Otto Addo qualification for Ghana will mean 60 percent of Africa’s five representatives would have made it to the next phase of the tournament which will be phenomenal.



Speaking at the pre-match presser on Thursday, Otto Addo said, “I’m happy to see our African brothers qualifying to the next stage of the tournament. We don’t have a lot of representation like the other continents like Europe which have about 15 representations; our number is five so our probability to qualify is low. We take motivation from that and I hope we can have about 3 countries into the next stage. It won’t be easy but we know the importance of the match against Uruguay.”



Otto Addo said the two previous games have proven that Ghana can match up to any side if they have a good day.



“It would be tough, both physically and mentally but we have to be ready. I believe [Uruguay] don’t have a choice. They have to win, so I don’t think they have a choice to play more defensively.

“We expect them to press high, to try to force and dictate the game. They know that a draw is not good enough for them. Surely there is no option than to attack.



“I believe it is also a chance for us because there will be gaps in their defence. We have to be strong. Surely, we have to use the gaps which they will automatically leave and try to score.



“It’s going to be tight and tough just like the other matches at the World Cup but I am very confident if the players are at the same level as the last two games we will win.”



The game will kick-off at 3 pm GMT and there will be live updates as well as pre and post-game analysis on GhanaWeb TV.



