Ghana will be represented by twenty-six warriors - GFA boss assures

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has assured that Ghana will be represented by twenty-six warriors who will fight for the national colours and write their names in the history books at this month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

He was speaking on the fringes of the announcement of MTN as Black Stars sponsor on Thursday.



‘’What I can say for a fact is that Ghana will be represented by twenty-six Warriors in Qatar. Warriors who will go out on the pitch to play for our red, yellow and green colors’’ President Simeon-Okraku said.



‘’Twenty-six warriors who are ready to also write their names in the history books.



‘’Twenty-six warriors who are ready to do more than their predecessors have done and they are encouraged by this singular feat and support from MTN. We will go to Qatar and the team will play with passion, the team will play for the shirt and the team will make our dear nation great and strong.

‘’In 2006 when the Black Stars first appeared at the mundial, there are a lot of people across who didn’t know what the country Ghana is all about. Football took Ghana to the World and our Black Stars will again take Ghana to the World by being competitive on the pitch, thank you MTN,’’ he added.



Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West and Deputy Communications Minister Hon. George Andah who is a Member of the Fund-Raising Committee was a special guest.