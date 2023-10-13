Ghana will go past group stages - Chris Hughton affirms

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has admitted the Stars did have a disappointing 2021 AFCON campaign but Ghana should be keen on making amends ahead of the competition which is slated for Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars have been pitted in Group B, alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique following the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) draw held on Thursday, October 12 in Abidjan.



Ghana, four-time winners of the competition, will be aiming to break the 41 years of not winning a silverware, having last won it in 1982, but a tough task awaits the West African when they come up against seven-time champions Egypt in one of the tough games in the group stages.



According to Hughton, Ghanaians should leave behind what happened, in the past, in Cameroon when Ghana exited the 2021 edition in the group stages, but rather prepare ahead and possibly make it out of the group.



“We know it was disappointing in the last campaign, but that was in the past. I think all we can do is to look forward to prepare ourselves the best way that we can and making sure we put ourselves in the best possible position to come out of the group”



“Once we come out of the group, then of course you have no idea what teams you will face at this particular moment. We know the competition is high and we know to do well, there have to be a lot of factors to go our way which has to do with preparation and performance. It is impossible to do well in this tournament unless you perform well”, he added.

This time around, Ghana aims to leave an indelible mark on the AFCON stage and compete fiercely for the title.



Ghana will kick start their campaign Cape Verde at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in the Ivorian capital on Sunday, January 14, 2024, before squaring off with Egypt on Thursday, January 18 and their last group game against Mozambique on Monday, January 222, 2024.



