Ghana will not qualify for next AFCON - Seer Gyan

Renowned football prophet, Seer Gyan has dropped a doomsday prophecy about the Black Stars of Ghana.

He says the Ghana senior football team will not qualify for the 2021 AFCON ( which has now been moved to 2022) unless CAF cancels the tournament.



Ghana currently leads Group C after four matches with 9 points, same as South Africa but top on goal difference.



The Black Stars needs only a draw against South Africa in their last group games to secure qualification to the AFCON.



Seer Gyan made this startling revelation in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM.

"Unless CAF cancels the AFCON 2021, if not then I can confidently say Ghana will not qualify to play in the upcoming 2021 African cup of nations."



"If you will recall Ike I told you last year that Ghana will have a bad name in Football it is this year 2021 the Black Stars will not qualify to play in the upcoming Afcon and that will bring the bad name"



"On 2nd January this year I had a dream, the Afcon tournament was ongoing and I went there to watch the matches but I did not see Ghana participating in the Afcon 2021 tournament" he revealed.