Ghana will present a strong squad for the World Cup - GFA vice president assures

Ghana Football Association vice president, Mark Addo

Ghana Football Association vice president, Mark Addo, is optimistic that Ghana will present a competitive squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will head into the tournament with some highly regarded players such as Kudus Mohammed, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



According to Addo, the Black Stars are filled with talents who can form a strong unit for the tournament.



“The team (Black Stars) is restructuring in terms of the way they want to play and all the new players coming in. I am very confident that we will present a very strong team. You can see from the talents that we have a strong talent pool. I am sure we will do well” he said as quoted by citisportsonline.com.



He assured Ghanaians that they would watch a strong Black Stars side, who are ready to win trophies in the team's final pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland.

“When we play against Switzerland, you guys will see a very strong team that is prepared and ready to play for laurels.”



The Black Stars will play Switzerland on November 17 before the World Cup kicks off in days later.



