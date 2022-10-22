Ghana will reach the semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar - Abdul Salam Yakubu

The Black Stars of Ghana

President of New Edubiase FC, Abdul Salam Yakubu is confident that the Black Stars can make it to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, despite being the least-ranked team among the 32 competing counties in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, have a wild ambition of getting to the last four, a feat that no African team has been able to achieve since the inception of the competition in 1930.



Though many Ghanaians have doubts about the team's target, Abdul Salam Yakubu has stated that a semi-final spot is an achievable target for team Ghana in the upcoming World Cup.



"I think this team will do better than 2010 squad with the likes of Partey, Dede, Kudus, and others we will qualify easily from Group H."



"Their leader isn't active like before, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014 isn't the same as now. South Korea isn't a football nation. Uruguay has only Suarez and Cavani who are not dangerous like before so we can qualify at their expense," he told Westgold Radio.



On the backroom staff, Abdul Salam Yakubu stated that he believes in the competence of the technical team led by Otto Addo to lead the Black Stars to the semi-finals.

"The Black Stars will reach the semi-finals in Qatar with the kind of technical handlers we have, Otto Addo, George Boateng, and Chris Houghton are world-class coaches with experience and we saw how technically good they are in the second half of friendly Ghana played against Brazil. So we hope for the best and wish the black stars the best of luck," he said.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



