Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi scores to seal 2-0 win for Empoli over Fiorentina

Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi featured for Empoli on Monday evening when the team locked horns with Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A.

The experienced forward missed out on a starting role today when his team played away from home.



He was introduced into the game in the second half in the 78th minute to help his team get over the finish line.



Today’s game was a Round 9 game of the 2023/24 Italian Serie A season.



Following a very good display from Empoli, the team scored in the 21st minute through Francesco Caputo to stun the home team.

Although Fiorentina would play some good football after recess and created a number of chances, the team could not get on the scoresheet.



Thanks to a strike from Emmanuel Gyasi in the 81st minute, Empoli secured a 2-0 victory at the end of the 90 minutes to earn all three points.



After today's impressive performance, Emmanuel Gyasi is hoping to get more playing time in upcoming games.