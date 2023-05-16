0
Ghana winger Ernest Asante on target for Doxa in 3-1 defeat to Chloraka

Ernest Asante 2 Ghana international, Ernest Asante

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ernest Asante featured for Doxa on Monday evening when the team lost to Chloraka in the Cyprus First Division.

The experienced forward started for his team today in the Round 37 encounter of the Cypriot top-flight league campaign.

Although he would put up a top performance e, it was not enough to save his side from a home defeat.

In the game today, Chloraka took the lead in the 14th minute when Vasco Lopez equalised with a fine strike.

Late in the game, goals from Javier Eraso and Edin Sehic sealed the delightful victory for the away team.

For Doxa, Ernest Asante netted the only consolation goal for the team in the 18th minute of the first half.

With his goal today, the Ghana forward has now scored six goals after making 21 appearances for Doxa in the Cyprus First Division.

Source: footballghana.com
