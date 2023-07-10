Ghana winger John Yeboah starts training with new club Raków

Raków Częstochowa officially announced the signing of John Yeboah on Thursday

Ghanaian winger John Yeboah has commenced his training sessions with Polish club Raków Częstochowa as they prepare for the start of the 2023/24 football season.

The 23-year-old shared his excitement about joining the team for pre-season training through a series of photos on his Instagram account, expressing his excitement for the upcoming campaign.



The reigning champions of Poland, Raków Częstochowa, officially announced the signing of John Yeboah on Thursday, anticipating he will play an instrumental role for them this season.



The transfer marks a permanent move for Yeboah, who previously played for Śląsk Wrocław last season.

His new contract with Raków will be valid until June 30, 2026, showcasing the club's commitment to his talent and potential.



During his tenure at Śląsk Wrocław, the German-born Ghanaian forward exhibited impressive performances, featuring in 32 games, scoring 10 goals, and providing two assists.



Yeboah's journey in football began in the youth teams of SV Rönneburg, FC Türkiye Wilhelmsburg, and Wolfsburg, where he honed his skills and developed into the talented player he is today.