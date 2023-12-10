Ghana winger Joseph Painstil on target for Genk in win over KAS Eupen

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil delivered an outstanding performance to help Genk secure victory over KAS Eupen in the Belgium Pro League.

The Black Stars winger started and played 81 minutes as his outfit cruised to a 3-1 away win over Eupen on Sunday.



Nigeria international Collins Sor broke the deadlock for Genk at the Kehrwegstadion before the halftime break after connecting from Bryan Heynen pass. The visitors went to recess with the advantage.



After the break, the Ghanaian international registered his name on the scoresheet in the 56th minute to double his side lead after being set up by Bilal El Khannous.

The home team pulled one back through Regan Charles-Cook in the 65th minute before Toluwalase Arokodare sealed win for the visitors in stoppage time after connecting from Christopher Baah Bonsu’s pass.



The Ghanaian youngster made substitute appearance to help Genk secure victory. He replaced his compatriot, Joseph Painstil and delivered and made a good account of himself by assisting his sides third goal.



Paintsil has scored four goals and provided four assists in 17 games in the Belgium Pro League.