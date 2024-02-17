Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana cameos in Southampton’s 2-0 win at West Brom

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench on Friday night to feature for Southampton in the English Championship game against West Brom.

In a game played at The Hawthorns, the Black Stars winger was introduced in the 82nd minute to replace Sekou Mara and only played a cameo role.



Even with the 8 minutes he had to help his team, Kamaldeen Sulemana put on a good performance and worked hard to ensure Southampton maintained their 2-goal advantage to the end of the game.



In the Round 33 clash between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton, the Saints scored through Ryan Fraser in the 14th minute to take the lead. That goal was set up by Adam Amstrong.

Later in the second half, a David Brooks strike sealed the victory to ensure Southampton grabbed all three points at fulltime.



After recently recovering from his injury, Kamaldeen Sulemana is gradually picking up form.



He is fighting to break into the Southampton starting eleven.