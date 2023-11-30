Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana forced off with injury as Southampton beat Bristol City at home

Kamaldeen started for the Saints but could not finish the 90 minutes of the contest

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana was in action for Southampton in the game against Bristol City on Wednesday night.

The talented youngster started for the Saints but could not finish the 90 minutes of the contest.



He suffered an injury setback and had to be replaced by Che Adams in the 35th minute.



In the English Championship game played at St. Mary’s, Southampton fought hard to bag all three points at the end of the contest.

The only goal of the game was scored by Kyle Walker-Peters in the 42nd minute. Although Bristol City will put in a lot of effort to try and get back into the game, it was not meant to be.



Following the 1-0 win, Southampton have moved to 4th on the English Championship standings.



Kamaldeen Sulemana, 21, is expected to undergo an assessment on Thursday to ascertain the extent of his injury.