Ghana winger Patrick Twumasi to make injury return

Hannover 96 midfielder Patrick Twumasi resumed training on Tuesday and is expected to make full recovery ahead of the weekend's game against St Pauli.

The former Deportivo Alaves man got injured in training a week ago in a duel with Niklas Hut.



He missed the game against Darmstadt due to the injury.



Twumasi did some light training and is likely to make the matchday squad on Saturday against St.Pauli.



On Tuesday he returned to the training ground and completed his first running training with rehabilitation and athletic trainer Timo Rosenberg.

In the morning session on Wednesday, the ball was in play again during individual training.



Hannover 96 coach Kenan Kocak is hoping to have the Ghanaian International in his squad for the game.



Patrick Twumasi has scored two goals in 11 appearances for the Bundesliga II side since joining them in the summer.