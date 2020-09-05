Sports News

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu named in Saudi Pro League Team of Week 29



Ghana forward Samuel Owusu earned himself a place in the Saudi Arabia Pro League team of the week after his superlative performance for Al Fayha in their victory over Al Adalah on Friday night.

Owusu scored as Al Fayha cruised to a 2-0 victory and boost their survive chances in the league.



The 24-year-old superstar netted the second goal from an individual brilliance in the 57th minute after Al Mazidi had been forced to score an own goal.



The Ghana international is now itching closer to double digit after an explosive debut season in the Saudi Arabia Pro-League.



Owusu has been a key cog of the Al Fahya side since joining.

The win has shot the side up above the drop zone with the talented Ghanaian is expected to carry them through to safety.



The speedy wideman was fantastic as hie side lost to giants Al Nassr last week where gained inches in the media for his enviable work ethics.





