Ghana wins bid to host Cana African Seniors and Juniors Swimming and Open Water Championships

A photo of Ghanaian swimmers training

Source: Cecil Nii Teiko Stanley, Contributor

The Ghana Swimming Association has won the bid to host the Senior and Junior African Swimming Championships this year.

Ghana won the bid after an impressive display of hosting right of the 7th Cana Zone 2 Senior Swimming and Open Water Championship held last year February 2020 at the Bukom International Pool.



Ghana will be hosting 54 countries from both seniors and juniors swimming and open water championships from the 11th – 17th October 2021.



The likes of Chad Le Clos from South Africa, Abeiku Gyekye Jackson from Ghana, Collins Obi from Nigeria, Stephen Amiable from Senegal will be here to thrill Ghanaian fans with a wonderful display of African swimming.

Watch out for more exciting stories from the Ghana Swimming Association in connection to this wonderful achievement.



