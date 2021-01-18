Ghana women's Premier League restarts after 10-month break

File Photo: Womens Premiere League

After a 10-month break due to COVID-19, the 2020/2021 Ghana women's premier league kicked off across the country, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced here on Friday.

"It's an exciting time for stakeholders of women's football in Ghana as they get set to usher in the new season. The wait is finally over and match venues will get busy beginning from this Saturday," The football association stated on its official website.

Following the outbreak and spread of the pandemic in the country last year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo placed a ban on all contact sports, including football, and subsequently, the GFA annulled the 2019/2020 women premier league in March last year.