Ghana women’s premier league: 2021 season resumes this weekend after 9 months break

Ghana women's league

After a 9-month break, the Ghana women’s premier league resumes this weekend, with action at all centres and the excitement from last season, likely to continue.

A lots of expectations been swirling around the grounds in anticipation and here is a quick preview of what to expect this season.



It’s an exciting time for stakeholders of women football and fans in Ghana as they get set to usher in the new season of the women’s premier league.



Teams that finished the first round last season on a good note are hoping to maintain that form, while those who had a difficult season will be keen to recover and get their campaign back on track this season.



It is difficult to place one match above the other, given the stakes of qualifying to the maiden edition of CAF Africa women champion league and how the first round ended, but definitely, Berry Ladies vs Immigration at the Madina Astro turf is a must-watch.



Assistant Coach of Berry Ladies Mr. Paul Freeman says his side are ready for the new season.

”We are ready, even though we didn’t resume camp as we wish but almost every player in camp with us is ready. We’ve played about four matches and we haven’t lost a match yet but we have a few days to relax and we know by the end of this weekend we are going to give a positive result”



In the Northern zone, Kumasi Sports Academy vs Ampem Darkoa at the Ejisu park in Kumasi is of equal attraction, while Pearl Pia will take on Kumasi base Fabulous Ladies in the northern region. Last season northern zone leaders, Prisons Ladies takes Supreme ladies at Sunyani on Saturday.



Head coach of Prisons Ladies DSP. Imoro Amadu is eyeing a dream start.



”Prisons Ladies have started very well, our preparation for this year’s league. Last year we targeted to take the league but unfortunately, because of COVID-19 the league was cancelled and by then we were leading the second placed team about 5 points so we are hoping to continue from where we left off.”



”The FA has said that the first and second teams in the league will have a chance in Africa, so this has motivated both the technical, management and the playing body.”

Assistant captain of Supreme Ladies Sandra Owusu Ansah believes they are in good shape as far as preparations are concerned.



”We have a lot of expectations going into the new season. Our performance last season wasn’t too impressive because most of our players were in school with some also having injuries on them so we couldn’t register most of the players but this year we’ve had most of these players joining us. Preparation is far advanced so expect more from us.”



On Sunday, 3times WPL winners Hassacas Ladies will travel to the Cape Coast sports stadium to face lady strikers as Soccer Intellectual and Sea Lions battle in a regional derby at the Ajumako town park.



We wait to see which of the 16 women’s premier league club will make a cut to the first-ever Africa women champions league 2022.