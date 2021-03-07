Ghana wonderkid Issahaku Abdul Fatawu named U20 AFCON Best Player

Sun, 7 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana midfielder Issahaku Abdul Fatawu was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the just concluded 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations.
The 16-year-old midfielder was singled out as the tournament's poster boy with his cultured left foot, soccer IQ and dexterity.
Fatawu, who plays for Tamale-based lower division side SteadFast FC, scored two goals in the tournament to help Ghana win the fourth title.
He gained global attention when he scored a Puskas Award contender in Ghana's 4-0 win over Tanzania in their opener.
Source: Ghana Soccernet