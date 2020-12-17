Ghana youngster Osman Bukari scores in Gent home win over Waasland-Beveren

Ghanaian youngster Osman Bukari

Ghanaian youngster Osman Bukari was on target on Wednesday for KAA Gent when they beat Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Bukari also made an assist as Gent were 3-0 victors at the Ghelamco Arena in round 18 of the Belgian top division.



Alessio Castro-Montes opened the scoring for the hosts in the 25th minute of the game.



Bukari set up Ukrainian midfielder Roman Yaremchuk to score the second goal eight minutes after the break.

The Ghana U23 forward netted his 3rd goal of the campaign in the 90th minute as he connected a pass from Tim Kleindienst.



Bukari has three goals and four assists in 12 matches in the Belgian League so far in the season.