Ghana youngster Richardson Denzell bags brace for Rajasthan in win over Neroca

Denzell made it 3-1 for Rajasthan eight minutes after the break

Ghanaian youngster Richardson Denzell scored twice for Rajasthan United as they won 4-3 against Neroca in the India I-League on Friday, December 15, 2023.

It is the 19-year-old forward’s 7th goal in 8 games in the Indian top flight, with one assist in those games.



Rajasthan opened the scoring 24 minutes into the game through Syed Pasha before a Dario own goal leveled the score for the hosts in first half stoppage at the Kalyani Stadium.



Chhangte restored the lead for Rajasthan almost immediately to end the first half of the Indian league round 11 game in a 2-1 lead for the visitors.

Eight minutes after the break, Denzell made it 3-1 for Rajasthan before Ansumana Kromah reduced the deficit to one goal for Neroca in the 82 minutes.



The Ghanaian then added the fourth goal for his side to make it 4-2 against Neroca. Four minutes later, Lourembam Singh scored to end the game 4-3 in a dramatic clash in the Indian league.