Ghana youth star Fatawu Issahaku visits Haruna Iddrisu

Ghana U-23 star, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (R) and parliamentarian Haruna Iddrisu(L)

Ghana U-23 star, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, has visited his former club Steadfast F.C co-owner and parliamentarian Haruna Iddrisu.

In a picture sighted by GhanaWeb, the Sporting Lisbon youngster appeared to have visited the minority leader at the Parliament.



Haruna Iddrisu is credited for nurturing Issahaku after playing the role of Godfather for the 19-year-old of the field during his time at Steadfast.



The member of parliament for Temale South played an integral role in the youngster's decision to join Sporting in April 2022 after receiving an offer from top European sides.



Isshaku is currently spending his off-season holidays in Ghana after a fairly successful debut full season with Sporting Lisbon.



The 19-year-old had a good season, playing intermittently for Sporting's Youth side the first team. He played a total of 1,421 minutes in 25 games this season in all competitions.

He scored 5 goals and provided two assists.



Check out some pictures below











EE/OGB