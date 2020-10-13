Ghana youth striker Richard Danso seals KF Tirana move

Richard Danso

Ghana youth international Richard Danso has finalized a transfer to Albanian side KF Tirana, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Danso joins the Albanian champions from Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC.



He underwent a successful medical test over the weekend before appending his signature on a four-year deal.



The dead-eye forward joins compatriots Winful Cobbinah, Isaac Gyamfi, Ibrahim Sulley and Derrick Sasraku at the club.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at American lower-tier side North Texas SC.



Danso spent the previous year on loan at Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel.



He was a member of the Ghana U20 team that reached the quarterfinal of the 2017 FIFA World Cup in India.