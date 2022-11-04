GhanaWeb Mundial: The myth of sex before football games

There is the belief that a footballer or an athlete's ability to perform can be impacted by his sexual life is not just widespread but has existed for ages.

Others over the years have also claimed that sex also affects players physically and psychologically aside the spiritual interpretations that are often given to the art of having sex before a game.



Despite the many insinuations about sex before games, there hasn't been a single scientific proof that suggests that the act of sexual intercourse hinders the performance of athletes before they get on the pitch, court, or ring.



Though some countries like England, Germany, Italy, England, and Nigeria do not frown on the concept of sex before games, the act is not tolerated in Russia, Mexico and Ghana.



Over the years, there have been several allegations of Black Stars players sneaking women into their hotel rooms, and to many, this activity accounts for Ghana's bad performance during the period.

On this episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial show, we tackled the myth about the impact of sex on footballers’ performance.



Host of Moans and Cuddle on GhanaWeb TV, Paula Amma Bronni, and Editor of Blakk Pepper.com, Mystic Mike joined host Joel Eshun to discuss the subject.



Watch the latest edition of the GhanaWeb Mundial below:



