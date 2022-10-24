4
GhanaWeb Mundial: Which players will make Otto Addo's 55-man squad for the World Cup

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb begun its coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 27 days before the start of the tournament with the airing of the first edition of the GhanaWeb Mundial show.

The flagship program christened “GhanaWeb Mundial” gives a 360 coverage of all issues relative to the World Cup from the maiden edition in 1930 to the 22nd edition which will be held in Qatar between November 20, 2022 and December 18, 2022.

The GhanaWeb Mundial is a 30-minute TV show that features ex-footballers, coaches, supporters, spiritualists, and expert analysis from connoisseurs of the game.

The first edition of the show which aired Monday, October 24, 2022, focused on the reported 55 provisional-man squads to be announced by the Ghana Football Association.

GhanaWeb's Managing Editor, Daniel Oduro, and Sports Editor, Perez Erzoah Kwaw joined show host Joel Eshun to discuss the players who will make the squad and those who will miss out despite performing well in the ongoing season.

We also discussed the players who are in the best of form ahead of the tournament but will not be able to make the trip to Qatar.

Watch the first edition of the GhanaWeb Mundial below:

