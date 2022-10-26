0
GhanaWeb's Daniel Oduro backs Wakaso's addition to World Cup squad

Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Managing Editor of GhanaWeb, Daniel Oduro has backed Mubarak Wakaso to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar from November 20 December 18, 2022.

Mubarak Wakaso's call-up to the Black Stars in the last couple of months has divided opinions in Ghana as many say that he is not playing actively to warrant a national team call-up.

Reports have been rife that despite the public backlash, coach Otto Addo will include him in the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Asked to predict the midfielders who will make Ghana's World Cup squad on the GhanaWeb Mundial show, Daniel Oduro named Thomas Partey, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Jeffrey Schlup, Mubarak Wakaso, and Baba Iddrisu.

However, Daniel Oduro added he will pick Mubarak Wakaso ahead of Baba Iddrisu because of the inconsistent performances of the Mallorca midfielder in the Black Stars.

Watch Daniel Oduro's submission in the video below from the 20th minute.

