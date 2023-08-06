Ghanaian Aston Villa fan enjoys celebrity status as Valencia supporters mistake him for Aston Villa player

Owusu Amando in (tracksuit) taking pictures with the Valencia fans

A Ghanaian football fanatic, Owusu Boakye Amando, was the toast of fans when he signed autographs and took photos with Valencia fans after Aston Villa defeated Valencia 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Mestalla Stadium on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Amando is the founder of Aston Villa Ghana, an Aston Villa fan club based in Ejisu-Juaben in the Asanti Region of Ghana.



Having followed the English side for the past 15 years, Amando who had an invite from Aston Villa to visit the club and other parts of Europe also made his trip to the city of Valencia for the game.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Owusu Amando caught the attention of many Valencia fans who thought he was a player of Aston Villa, having seen in his Aston Villa tracksuit and mistook him for Jacob Ramsey, a player of the club.



He signed autographs and took pictures with the excited fans gathered at the stadium after the game.



Boakye Amando is already enjoying his tour in Europe as he is expected to visit Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands before returning to Ghana.

Watch the video below:





Amando is the founder of @AvfcGhana, an Aston Villa fan club in Ejisu-Juaben.pic.twitter.com/FZwM3jixfd — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 5, 2023

