Ghanaian Boxer, 14 others arrested for open defecation, other offenses

A file photo of the offenders arrested by the AMA

15 people have been arrested by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for various offences that go contrary to Section 56(a) and (b) of Act 851 of Ghana's Public Health Act (2012).

Amongst the 15 people who were arrested is 25-year-old Bright Ayala who is a boxer with the Wisdom Academy Gym at Jamestown.



The offenders, according to Onua FM, were arrested for dumping refuse at unauthorized places in the city while others were also picked up for open defecation at the beaches and other places.



The 15 offenders according to reports were arrested between the hours of 4:00am and 6:00am on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at different locations within the Central Business District of Accra.

Head of the Environmental Health Department of the AMA, Florence Kuukyi, told Onua TV in an interview that the arrested people will not be prosecuted but will be made to sign a bond and pay the cost of abatement or risk court action.



“Open defecation leads to contamination of water sources and food…This can also cause typhoid fever, diarrhoea, and cholera, this is why according to the bye-laws, every household must have a “place of convenience” or “toilet” and if it’s absent in a home, its occupants should visit the public toilets,” she said.