Ghanaian Defender Abbey Agbodzie joins European club KF Skenderbeu

Abbey was part of the Dreams FC that earned a historic promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2016

Ghanaian professional footballer Abbey Agbodzie has completed his sensational switch to the Albanian top-flight league side in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Albanian giants KF Skënderbeu have announced the acquisition of former Dreams FC defender Agbodzie Abbey on their official social media accounts.



Abbey becomes the fifth Ghanaian player to join KF Skënderbeu after Alfred Mensah, Samuel Armah, Randy Dumfour and Dennis Dowouna.



An elated Abbey said ‘’The struggle is real. I waited so long for this opportunity and I am so hungry for success. That alone is a big motivation for me. Looking back to where I come from, the people who look up to me, I can’t afford to fail them.’’



KF Skënderbeu occupy 9th position on the Albanian Kategoria Superiore league table after match-week 13.