Ghanaian FIFA referee Julian Nunoo returns to Nifa SHS in the Eastern Region as a boost

Julian Nunoo (third from the left in black trousers)

Source: Ermines Onyema, Contributor

Ghana Premier League FIFA Referee Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo, a former student of Nifa Senior High School in the Eastern Region made a comeback to his alma mater on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, during the school’s Annual Inter-House Sports Competition.

The former Windy Sports media personality, doubling as the originator of the Laws of the Game radio programme on Radio Windy Bay, 98.3FM in the University of Education Winneba, Julian Nunoo made his presence felt at his former SHS as the Special Guest under the Distinguished Patronage of Dr. P.V. Akoto, Headmaster of Nifa Senior High School.



Besides, the events for the competition included the likes of soccer, volleyball, netball, handball and athletics. Competing houses include Otutu Ababio (House One), Air Marshall Otu (House Two), Gyeke Darko (House Three) and Opare Badu (House Four) as the events commenced on Wednesday, May 10 and ended on Friday, May 12, 2023.



Speaking to Lil-Steve Okyere of Salosi TV alongside Ermines Onyema of Radio Windy Bay, Julian Nunoo donated two different sets of football jerseys to Nifa SHS, an undisclosed cash prize to the eventual winners of the soccer games which happens to be his former house and other cash incentives to some outstanding athletes.



Julian also handed over customized jerseys to the head of the school, Dr. P.V. Akoto including the Physical Education tutors; Sebastien known as Osebo, Solomon better known as Paa Solo, Kojo Ampah, and Abeeku.

Nonetheless, Hon. Daniel Kenneth, D.C.E. of Okere District Assembly, an old student of Nifa SHS and equally a former teacher of the school before his appointment to the District Assembly made his presence felt as he extended his generosity as commitment to the games in the end.



Meanwhile, Julian Nii Akwa Nunoo reunited with Mr. Stephen Hadjor, his former Physical Education teacher during his past SHS days but Mr. Stephen is currently teaching at Mampong PRESEC as a P.E. tutor as Julian Nunoo’s talent was discovered by Mr. Stephen according to Nii Akwa himself. Julian surprisingly took part in the 1,500m race with 8 boys in order to grace the competition in grand style with lots of fun and excitement.



