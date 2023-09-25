Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Inaki, Paintsil, others target, Medeama 6 make debut in Malta

Inaki Williams

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a report on how the players performed in their respective leagues over the weekend. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.

Players on target



Six Former Medeama players were involved in Sirens FC’s league game against Mosta FC in the Maltese league on Sunday.



The players Prosper Boakye Owusu, Charles Agyemang, Kwasi Donsu, Hafiz Mohammed Akadom, Daniel Opoku and Bismark Asare were all in action for Sirens as they held Mosta to a 1-1 draw.



Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil proved to be the hero for Genk on Sunday, scoring a crucial goal to salvage a point as they battled back from a 3-0 halftime deficit against Sint-Truidense V.V in the Belgian Pro League.



Ghana international Inaki Williams registered his third goal in the Spanish La Liga this season as he inspired Athletic Bilbao to victory over Deportivo Alaves on Friday evening in Spanish La Liga.



Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu scored his very first goal for AJ Auxerre when they overcame ESTAC Troyes on matchday 7 in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday.



German-born Ghanaian defender, Patric Pfeiffer provided the match-winning assist as FC Augsburg came from a goal down to beat Mainz O5 in the Bundesliga.



Ibrahim Tanko scored for Javor in their 2-1 defeat to Vojvodina



Prosper Ahiabu scored for VPS in their 3-0 win over Honka.



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were involved in Crystal Palace game against Fulham which ended in a draw.



Tariq Lamptey made a brief appearance for Brighton in their 3-1 win over Bournemouth.



Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play 27 minutes for Bournemouth.



Mohammed Kudus saw 17 minutes of action for West Ham United in their 3-1 loss to Liverpool.



In the English Championship, Albert Adomah was in action for QPR against Birmingham which ended in a draw.



Fatawu Issahaku saw 75 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 1-0 win over Bristol City.



Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 22 minutes of action for Southampton in their 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough.



In League One, Andy Yiadom played 55 minutes of action for Reading in their 4-1 loss to Blackpool.



Kwame Poku saw 90 minutes for Peterborough in their 1-1 draw against Bolton.



ITALY



In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Genoa in their 1-0 loss to Lecce.



SPAIN



Iddrisu Baba Mohammed was in action for Almeria in their 2-2 draw against Valencia

In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng was on the scoresheet for Huesca in their 2-0 win over Alcoron



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 71 minutes in Bochum’s 7-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich



In Bundesliga II, Ilyas Ansah was in action for Paderborn in their 1-1 draw against Magdeburg.



Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburg’s 2-1 loss to Vfl Osnabruck



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Ernest Nuamah saw 51 minutes of action for Lyon as they lost by a lone goal to Brest



Koffi Kouao was in action for 85 minutes for Metz in their 1-0 loss to Strasbourg



Salis Abdul Samed was in action for Lens in their 2-1 win over Toulouse



Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 2-1 loss to Le Havre



Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre



ALBANIA



Raphael Dwamena was on target for Egnatia in their 2-1 win over Laci



Randy Dwumfour played 90 minutes for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 loss to Kukesi



AUSTRIA



Forson Amankwah saw 90 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 1-0 loss to BW Linz



Paul Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 1-0 win over Salzburg



Abraham Boakye was on target for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-2 win over Tirol



BELGIUM



Christopher Bonsu Baah saw 21 minutes of action for Genk



Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden



Isaac Nuhu played 78 minutes of action for Eupen in their 2-1 loss to Gent

Kamal Sowah saw 83 minutes of action for St.Liege against Westerlo which ended in a draw



BELARUS



Fard Ibrahim was involved in Isloch Minsk 2-1 loss to Isloch



BULGARIA



Carlos Ohene played 45 minutes for Arda in their 3-1 win over Hebar



Bernard Tekpetey lasted 55 minutes for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Lok.Sofia



CHINA



Aziz played 45 minutes for Wuhan Three Towns in their 1-0 loss to Tianjin Jinmen Tiger



CROATIA



Michael Agbekpornu saw 14 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 1-0 loss to Rijeka



CYPUS



Alex Sarfo saw 60 minutes of action for Zakakiou in their 3-1 win over AEK Larnaca



CZECH



Emmanuel Antwi played 90 minutes for Pribram in their 1-0 win over Taborsko



DENMARK



Lasso Coulibaly saw 90 minutes of action for Randers FC in their 1-1 draw against Aarhus



ESTONIA



Ghanaian duo Thomas Agyepong and Abdul Yusif were involved in Paide’s 3-0 win over Parnu JK Vaprus



FINLAND



Prosper Ahiabu scored for VPS in their 3-0 win over Honka



Bismark Ampofo was in action for Inter Turku in their 1-0 defeat to KuPS



Clinton Antwi played the full throttle for KuPS



Kingsley Ofori played 15 minutes for SJK in their 3-2 loss to HJK



ISREAL

Ebenezer Mamatah was involved in SC Ashdod’s 1-1 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva



Gideon Akuowa played 45 minutes in the game for Petah Tikva



MALTA



Eric Mensah came on as a substitute to play for Mosta FC



Simon Zibo played the full throttle for Birkirkara as they lost 2-0 to Floriana



Seth Paintsil saw 22 minutes of action for Hamrun in their 4-0 win over Naxxar



MALAYASIA



Richmond Boakye Yiadom saw 45 minutes of action for Selangor in their 1-1 draw against Terrangganu



NORWAY



Isaac Atanga saw 45 minutes of action for Aalesund in their 1-1 draw against Stabaek



PORTUGAL



Lawrence Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for Moreirense in their 1-0 win over SC Farense



SERBIA



Sadick Abubakar played the full throttle for Radnik against Radnicki Nis which ended in a draw



SLOVENIA



Rahim Ibrahim lasted 87 minutes in the game for Trencin in their 3-0 win over Kosice



SLOVAKIA



Mark Assinor was on target for Podbrezova in their 5- 1 win over Michalovce



SWEDEN



Nasiru Moro played 16 minutes for Orebro in their 2-1 loss to Brage



Benjamin Acquah was involved in Helsingborg’s 1-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna



Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Agyemang Duah and Abdul Halik Hudu were in action for AFC Eskilstuna

Kojo Peprah Oppong played 90 minutes for Sundsvall as they lost 2-0 to Vasteras SK



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Grasshoppers



TURKEY



Yaw Ackah and Jospeh Attamah were involved in Kayserispor in their 2-1 loss to Besiktas



Alexander Djiku was in action for Fenerbache in their 1-0 win over Alanyaspor



Issac Cofie was in action for Umraniyespor in their 2-0 loss to Eyupspor



Prince Obeng Ampem climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Eyupspor



Kingsley Schindler saw 12 minutes of action for Samsunspor as they lost by 2-0 to Antalyaspor



USA



In the MLS, Kwadwo Opoku played the full throttle for CF Montreal in their 4-1 loss to Atlanta United



Patrick Agyemang saw eight minutes of action for Charlotte FC as they lost 3-0 to FC Cincinnati



Emmanuel Boateng was in action for New England Revolution in their 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire



Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were in action for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew



Yaw Yeboah played the full duration for Columbus Crew



Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 3-2 loss to Portland Timbers



Jonathan Mensah was involved in San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 draw against Nashville SC



Rashid Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for Tulsa in their 2-1 loss to Charleston



Elvis Amoh played 90 minutes of action for Hatford Athletic in their 3-0 loss to Detriot



Solomon Asante was involved in Indy Eleven’s 1-0 defeat to Rio Grande.